KP fined for slow over-rate

RAWALPINDI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been fined Rs25,000 for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Tuesday’s fixture against Sindh in the National T20 Cup.

KP were two overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances and were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel that deals with minimum over-rate offences.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Imran Jawed and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Saqib Khan.

KP captain Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed.