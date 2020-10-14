Naseem doubtful for Zimbabwe ODIs

RAWALPINDI: Naseem Shah is a doubtful starter for the One-Day series against the touring Zimbabwe team as the speedster will be requiring rehabilitation and match practice before restarting the action.

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis told ‘The News’ that Tuesday’s MRI conducted on Naseem revealed that he would be needing treatment. “Though there is nothing serious but Naseem would be needing treatment and rehabilitation so he is doubtful for Zimbabwe series. It would be unfair to risk him in the series.”

To a question about Hasan Ali, who also is nursing his stress injury, Waqar said the pacer was recovering fast and would be seen in action during the forthcoming first-class season.

“He would be playing first-class cricket this season. I think he may be seen in action in early stages of the first-class cricket.”