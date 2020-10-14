close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 14, 2020

Pompeo seeks disclosure of US foreign funding

World

AFP
October 14, 2020

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday asked Washington’s think tanks to disclose foreign funding, warning of Chinese and Russian backing for the institutions known for wide influence on US policy.

Washington’s think tanks have for decades served as homes in waiting for US experts when they are out of government and most aggressively seek funding -- although foreign money is most likely to come from nations friendly to the United States.

Latest News

More From World