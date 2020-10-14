close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
AFP
October 14, 2020

Kyrgyz president seeks another ‘vote’

AFP
October 14, 2020

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan’s president on Tuesday asked parliament to vote again on a new prime minister after MPs backed Sadyr Japarov, a nationalist politician recently freed from jail by supporters after a disputed vote. Embattled president Sooronbay Jeenbekov met Japarov and said he would not approve his appointment, citing doubts that rules were adhered to during a vote by lawmakers, the presidential administration said in a statement.

