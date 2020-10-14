Russia behind cyber attack: Norway

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OSLO: Norway’s government on Tuesday said that it believes Russia was behind an August cyber attack targeting the email system of the country’s parliament. The attack was detected in August, when Norway announced hackers had attacked the parliament’s email system, gaining access to some lawmakers’ messages. "Based on the information the government has, it is our view that Russia is responsible for these activities," foreign minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said in a statement.