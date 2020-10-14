India claims cow dung chip protects against radiation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: An Indian government unit established to develop soaps and medicinal products from cow dung has branched out with a "chip" it claims can protect people from cellphone radiation. Without explaining how the technology works, the head of the National Cow Commission -- set up last year -- said the device could simply be placed inside a mobile phone’s protective cover.