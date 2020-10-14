Lukashenko given ultimatum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINSK: Belarus’s exiled opposition leader on Tuesday gave strongman President Alexander Lukashenko a deadline of two weeks to resign, halt violence and release political prisoners, warning he would otherwise face a crippling general strike.
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who maintains she was the true winner of an August 9 election, issued what she said was a "people’s ultimatum", demanding Lukashenko quit power by October 25 and halt the "state terror" unleashed by authorities against peaceful protesters.