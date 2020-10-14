close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
AFP
October 14, 2020

Drone crashes near Azerbaijan border: Iran

World

AFP
October 14, 2020

TEHRAN: Iran said an unidentified drone crashed near its border with Azerbaijan on Tuesday, as Baku and Yerevan accused each other of violating a truce in fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The drone crashed in a village in Parsabad county, Ardebil province, along Iran’s northern border, deputy governor Behrouz Nedayi told state news agency IRNA. "The drone’s identity and cause of its crash in the area are being investigated," he said, reporting no damage. According to IRNA, the drone "may belong to Azerbaijan or Armenia’s army given the fighting beyond Iran’s northern border".

