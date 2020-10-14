Resurgence fears

The strategy adopted by the PTI government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic – by creating a balance between saving lives and protecting vulnerable sections and the economy undoubtedly has been a tremendous success, acknowledged and endorsed worldwide including by the WHO. The country not only witnessed a dip in Covid-19 cases but also a reversal in downward trend in the economy.

The world at large seemed to have accepted that living with Covid-19 had to be a new normal. The ostensible reason for this thinking was the realization by even the richest countries that they could not afford to shut down their economies for an indefinite period which was fraught with serious economic consequences for their societies.

Right from the beginning, Prime Minister Imran Khan was not receptive to the idea of a complete lockdown in the country, justifiably maintaining that with 25 percent people living below the poverty line and the economy in doldrums it was not a feasible option. The government did not lag behind in evolving different strategies aimed at containment of the virus and providing relief to the affected segments of society by unleashing different initiatives under the Ehsaas programme within available resources.

Prime Minister Imran was right in saying that: “The bigger challenge in our country is how to mitigate the effects of [the] lockdown on our population with rising poverty. We have 25 million workers who are either daily wagers or get paid weekly or are self-employed. When we imposed a lockdown like the rest of the world to stop the spread of the virus all these people became unemployed. It in fact affected 25 million families. We launched a cash programme and reached nearly 15 million families with cash transfers but this is only a short-term solution”.

Nevertheless, a debate continued to rage through the country on the adequacy or otherwise of the response strategy evolved by the government. Those who criticized the government approach stressed on more attention to save human lives than on the resurrection of the economy – inherently, a strict lockdown. Their motivation probably stemmed more from the propensity to have a dig at the government rather than evaluating the situation in view of the ground realities. The realistic response was creating a balance between the two objectives, and that is what the government has been trying to do.

No doubt saving human lives ought to be the top priority because human life is priceless. But it also takes resources to accomplish that task. The question critics needed to ask themselves was: could Pakistan with its economy showing the lowest ever growth rate in the last 62 years and a big chunk of population languishing below the poverty line, afford a complete lockdown? The fact is that such an approach could have led to a riotous situation. Pakistan could not bear the stress of even selective lockdowns.

The prime minister stood vindicated regarding his realistic approach in dealing with the coronavirus and unfurling necessity-driven initiatives in that regard. He rightly felt that the way forward was to realize that the nation had to live with the virus at least until a vaccine to treat and prevent the pandemic became available.

By opening up different sectors of the economy and allowing business activity to resume, the government put its faith in responsible behavior by the people masses and observance of SOPs as well as the norms of social distancing. No policy or strategy of the government in dealing with such circumstances could succeed without the cooperation of the people. The strategy worked and the government was further encouraged to open up other sectors of the economy in a bid to return to normal under the given situation. Schools, restaurants, markets and wedding halls were re-opened as part of the new strategy.

But, unfortunately, the country is now witnessing resurgence in Covid-19 cases. The higher echelons of the government, including the NCOC, have in their meetings expressed concern over this development. In certain cities some wedding halls, restaurant and schools have again been sealed due to non-observance of the relevant SOPs. In Islamabad and some other cities of Punjab, smart lockdowns have returned.

All this is indeed a result of the carefree attitude of the people who after the decrease in infections wrongly thought that it was time to say adieu to the pandemic and throw caution to the winds. Even some government entities seem to have relaxed implementation of the SOPs. The scenes in our markets and shopping areas do not present an encouraging spectacle. People are seen flouting SOPs and social distancing, not realizing that they are not only risking their own lives but also scuttling the government’s efforts to effectively deal with the permeating situation.

Reportedly, the new surge in coronavirus infections is mostly related to local transmissions. In case the situation continues to get aggravated, the government might be forced to again put curbs and lockdowns to arrest the trend – which might cause great inconvenience to the people. Therefore, it is imperative for the people to show more discipline in their own and in the country’s interest by acknowledging the fact that Covid-19 is still around and its spread can only be prevented through observance of SOPs.

The coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented challenge of this century. It must be taken with the seriousness it demands. People must say adieu to their nonchalant attitudes so as to sustain the efforts of the government to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Everything cannot be left to the government and as citizens it is our duty to contribute to the overall good of society by supporting the initiatives of the government in letter and spirit.

The writer is a freelance contributor.

Email: [email protected]