Children at work

Child labour remains a serious concern in our country. The rate of unemployment is rising in the country, and many single-income households are now finding it difficult to meet their expenses. Households that live in extreme poverty have to rely on their children for some income. The Covid-19 pandemic has also created more financial problems for the people. A large number of students who were studying in private schools have joined state-run schools. Students who were already in government schools have dropped out of schools. These children will work to feed their families. Even though our constitution prohibits employers from employing children, we can still see children doing odd jobs. The government should take strict actions against child labour. It should also make effective policies to deal with the factors that compel children to start working from a young age. Our children are the future of our country and they have the right to high-quality education.

Imtiaz Essa Halepoto

Jamshoro