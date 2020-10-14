Hit by inflation

Pakistan is facing the highest level of inflation. Prices of essential food items are beyond the affordability of the people. These prices have been increased because of an acute shortage of supply. The reason is that some of these items have been deliberately stored by profiteers to make money. Even the district administrations don’t take any action against the real culprits, and penalise poor vendors on the roads. Also, the government’s lack of planning is another reason for a rise in prices of essential commodities. Government representatives keep saying that ‘all is well’ and that the media is spreading panic. If an elected government is so non-serious about the most important issue that directly affects the poor, how will it run other affairs of the state? Should this important issue be controlled by PTI volunteers who are tasked by the PM to monitor the prices of commodities? Had the prime minister taken those involved in the sugar and wheat scams to task, the people would not have suffered so badly.

The government needs to devise an effective strategy to achieve the right balance between supply and demand in the market. It should take steps to increase the production of essential food items to meet any food crisis the future. Without sound economic policies and robust planning, controlling prices and dealing with the shortage of food items can hardly be achieved.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai