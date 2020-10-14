Where’s the train?

Five years ago, the then chief minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, started the Orange Line project. Once it becomes fully operational, it will facilitate almost 250,000 passengers on a daily basis. Another good thing about the metro train service is that it uses environment-friendly electric trains. Even though the PML-N-led Punjab government had already completed a majority of work on the project, the current PTI-led Punjab government hasn’t been able to complete the project on time. Efforts of the previous government will ruin if the service is not launched on time.

When the project started, many people got affected during its construction work. But, they showed patience because they knew that the train service will help them move around the city easily. The provincial government should take all possible steps to ensure that the projected is completed on time so that the people can have access to cheap, quick and comfortable travelling.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura