Pay my pension

I am a 75-year-old widow. My husband was an employee of Pakistan Railways. Following his death in 1965, I was granted widow pension. However, I received the pension until November 1966. My pension was stopped for untold reasons.
During this long period (1966-2020), I vigorously pursued my case, but with no result. Nobody bothered to acknowledge my letters. I understand that my case has been lost somewhere in between. I urge the relevant authorities to look into this serious issue and resolve my complaint.
Mubassir Jehan Begum
Karachi