close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 14, 2020

Pay my pension

Newspost

 
October 14, 2020

I am a 75-year-old widow. My husband was an employee of Pakistan Railways. Following his death in 1965, I was granted widow pension. However, I received the pension until November 1966. My pension was stopped for untold reasons.

During this long period (1966-2020), I vigorously pursued my case, but with no result. Nobody bothered to acknowledge my letters. I understand that my case has been lost somewhere in between. I urge the relevant authorities to look into this serious issue and resolve my complaint.

Mubassir Jehan Begum

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost