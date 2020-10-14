close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
Gold prices remain unchanged

Business

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs116,500.tola on Tuesday, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price stood the same at Rs99,880, it added.

In the international market, gold rates dropped $2 to $1,921/ounce.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates increased Rs30 to Rs1,330/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also rose Rs25.72 to Rs1,140.26, it added.

