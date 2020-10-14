Rupee weakens





KARACHI: The rupee ended slightly weaker against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday.

The rupee closed at 163.87 against the dollar, compared with the Monday’s closing of 163.81.

In the open market, the rupee lost another 10 paisas to close at 164.30.

Currency dealers said the local unit was under pressure due to an uptick in the dollar demand from importers. Moreover, weak supplies also forced the rupee to lose value against the greenback during the session.

“We expect the rupee to trade around the current levels, as there are no big payments pending in the market,” a forex trader said. “It’s unlikely to cross 164 level against the dollar in the coming days.”