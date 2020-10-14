ICCI for industrial competitiveness

ISLAMABAD: Skilled human capital resources, competitive industrial sector, and connection with global value chains such as China were the only ways for the country to make the most of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA), an industry official said on Tuesday.

“China is a large economy and to benefit more from CPFTA, the local industrial sector must be prepared and aware about the items and tariff lines agreed in bilateral agreement between the two sides,” said Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), addressing a seminar.

The session titled “Bilateral Safeguards under China- Pakistan FTA and Trade Remedial Measure,” was organised by the National Tariff Commission (NTC).

Yasir said there was further need to bring more investment from China in different sectors for industrial growth and economic turnaround in the country.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was the biggest opportunity and infrastructural, industrial sector and Agricultural development in the country.