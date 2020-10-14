FPCCI, PITB to establish help desks

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will establish facilitation desks at 26 chambers across the Punjab under an agreement.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday. The agreement is aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two organisations to work together for the trade and investment friendly atmosphere in the country.

Under the memorandum of understanding, industries department and PITB will establish close cooperation to facilitate in ease of doing business and advancing facilitation of trade and industry.

Under the agreement, the PTIB will establish facilitation desks for traders and businessmen at 26 chambers across Punjab, while the FPCCI will ensure coordination with all the chambers across Punjab for the establishment of the desks at their office premises, besides ensuring deployment of a trained human resource by the respective chamber at the established desk. FPCCI asked the government to devise a comprehensive reforms program to give private sector the primary role in the economy. FPCCI President Anjum Nisar said abundant availability of human resource, flexible labour laws, and availability of raw material make Pakistan the best place for investment.

Nisar said potential areas of mutual cooperation for improving business rankings, seminars and conferences will be explored. “We will ensure participation in advisory councils, committees and consultancy services regarding ease of doing business,” he said.

“The apex body and government departments will also jointly initiate the research and development initiatives relevant to ease of doing business and other technology development and research areas.”

Under the agreement, the PITB will take the responsibility of procurement of furniture and IT equipment under the approved project improvement to the arrangement for starting a business required for establishment of facilitation desks.