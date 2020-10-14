NBP Funds opens new centre

KARACHI: NBP Fund Management Limited (NBP Funds) inaugurated its new Islamic savings centre in Hyderabad, a statement said on Tuesday.

Dr Amjad Waheed, CEO of NBP Funds, said that NBP Funds is one of the leading asset management company having the largest retail network nationwide.

Investors in Hyderabad now have an easy opportunity to save and invest and meet their financial goals such as their children’s education or wedding, their own retirement, or get Mahana Amdani to meet monthly expenses, he said.

The new branch will further help the company expand its retail network in Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh.