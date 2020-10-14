Growers cultivate hopes of recovery as farming resumes in flood-hit Sindh

HYDERABAD: With the floodwater receding in parts of rural Sindh, which was devastated by extended monsoons, farmers have resumed agricultural activities, hoping to control some of the huge damages done by the deluge.

Although, they have lost their standing crops and belongings as well as homes to the terrible rains, which hit a wide area, they got back to work knowing full well there was no other way to mend the wounds of displacement and crop losses other than this.

While traveling to those areas, first-hand observation revealed that some farmers, as usual, are preparing to cultivate short-period maize crop for fodder before sowing major wheat crop. While some farmers have their own traditional crop calendar in different eco-regions and they are preferably cultivating vegetables, which take 50 to 60 days to harvest.

While visiting the Village Razi Khan Chandio in Tando Muhammad Khan district, vegetable gardens could be seen outside the village with damaged vertical farming structures, which the women farmers had built before the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic to grow a variety of them for their own consumption as well as to sell in the market.

After the rainwater receded from the croplands, besides men, a number of women have also taken initiative to utilise small pieces of family lands to cultivate vegetables. Some of them have already adopted alternative methods like vertical and tunnel farming to have more produce from small pieces of land. They know how to manage nurseries, planting seedling, harvesting, and packing the products for market.

Mariam Mallah, a peasant woman in Village Chanesar Mallah in Union Council Dodo Soomro in Badin district, sharing her ordeal during rains, said the locals had lost all the crops that were the main source of their livelihood. “The devastating rains and flood have disrupted livelihood activities, adding to the miseries of farmers in the tail-end areas,” Mariam said.

Mariam’s family holds five acres of land on which they cultivate traditional crops and this horrible calamity has brought them under great stress.

Mariam, besides helping family members in farming, has also shifted hands to sewing, needlework, and hand-embroidery, which helps her earn a little extra income.

She is among a large number of women entrepreneurs and farmers, whose economic activities were totally disrupted by rains and floods.

Mariam said earlier a prolonged lockdown, imposed to contain coronavirus pandemic, had confined them to their home without work for a long time. “Like this, male members of families also faced difficulties to sell their agriculture products to market to run domestic affairs,” she added.

Village Chanesar Mallah is situated near the coastal area, where farming communities have been facing the wrath of natural calamities one after another, like increasing sea intrusion, sea storms, rains and floods, water scarcity, and drought. Major chunk of fertile land has turned saline, forcing farmers to adopt alternative source of income to survive.

The floods caused by heavy rains, had hit 14 districts of the province, affecting around 400,000 acres of fertile land. Despite passage of more than two months, in some areas farmers are yet to cultivate next immediate wheat crop and vegetables, as the floodwater is still there. But in some areas water has receded, providing access to farmers to cultivate their pieces of lands.

Some organisations have supported the farmers, but not much.

Khairunnisa Daudpota of Management and Development Fund (MDF), a research-based organisation, working with farmer communities, claims to have provided vegetable seeds and fertiliser, besides equipment for tunnel/vertical farming to around 1,000 women farmers in three districts, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan and Hyderabad.

These women have their own pieces of lands to cultivate vegetables, which they consume themselves and sell extra in the market. Some of the women were preparing to manage nurseries of vegetables to rehabilitate their sources of income through particular methods of vegetable gardening. This may help them come out of anxiety after facing natural calamity.

“We motivate women farmers to take part in producing safe food on their own at their pieces of lands. But during our meetings with these women it was learned that due to poor governance on water distribution mechanism the farmers are facing problems to get proper share of water,” Daudpota said.

“Therefore, we are focusing on water management system, aiming to promote women’s role at all levels, engaging them in institutional mechanism to fight for water share with their males,” she added.

Previously, women had never been involved in decision-making for distributing water share transparently.

The farmers in these three lower Sindh districts (Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Hyderabad) depend on Akram Wah (canal), which starts from Kotri Barrage and goes to tail-end areas of Badin, for getting irrigation water. But it was observed that small-scale farmers are mostly being deprived of their water share.

Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) had formed farmer organisations for both males and females to run the affairs transparently to avoid any controversy related to water distribution system.

Women’s contribution is aimed at reducing risk of conflicts over the water distribution, which sometimes leads to problems in the areas. Traditionally, women farmers in Sindh, being custodians of natural resources, have an effective role in agriculture and irrigation water management. They are being motivated to have specific knowledge to give their inputs for water-related policies at major forums of assemblies.

Local water activists believe that local government officials are mostly unaware of the laws, and even if they are, they use this to their own (and their patrons’) advantage rather than that of the public.

Only riverine farmers always take the floods as an opportunity to cultivate their lands, which requires no chemical input. They reap organic crops, having a good value in the market.