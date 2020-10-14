To blame the hand that picks the heads

LAHORE: The chief executive of the state is to be blamed for bad economic performance, because it is he who chose the team he thought was capable of delivering his vision.

Economy is a delicate issue that needs an integrated approach by all the relevant ministries and departments. No industrial policy in Pakistan would work until all the economic ministries work together.

The ministries of finance, environment, water and power, and petroleum and natural resources should be on the same page if any government wants to achieve the target of accelerated industrialisation. It is the duty of the team leader (the Prime Minister) to ensure that all economic ministries work in concert.

They should be aware of the problems of the men on street. Their desires are realistic and modest. They want better health and education facilities for their families and reliable jobs that could provide their dear ones at least two square meals. Any economic policy that fails to meet the aspirations of the people on street would always be a failure.

It is up to the political leadership to assess the competence and integrity of the person before assigning responsibilities in economic field. It makes sense if a businessman is given certain economic ministry. There is no doubt that a businessman is aware of the bottlenecks created by flawed policies for the entrepreneurs. There is no harm in benefitting from this experience. However, a transparent system is essential to check any excesses by such person to promote his business interest. This is a universal practice and the checks are so strong that only persons with national dedication and integrity dare to accept assignments in economic ministries.

Our political system provides opportunities to all politicians to protect their vested interest and it is not confined to businessmen-politicians only. We have not developed a policy that checks promotion of vested interest. There should be a transparent policy that puts checks on all politicians, particularly those in power, as it would ensure their decisions do not promote their interests.

We also need full transparency and better governance that would provide level-playing fields to all. Equal opportunities would unleash the entrepreneurial potential of this nation.

Minister of finance has a pivotal role in managing the economy within the available resources. The finance minister is also responsible for generating resources to run the government. No prudent financial head takes heavy loans for consumption purposes. Loans should only be taken for development purposes.

Liberalisation of economy has provided relatively a better playing field to businessmen. Look at world’s largest economy, the United States. Most of their secretaries of state on the economic side come from Wall Street or big corporate sector. The economy of Pakistan has mostly been managed by either pure politicians or technocrats. Ministry of Finance in Pakistan is currently in the hands of a technocrat.

He has failed to deliver. Economy is not about some indicators only. Its main success lies in the welfare of the people. You may claim the current account deficit has been tamed and remittances has increased, but all this is meaningless if the inflation remains high, unemployment is constantly increasing, and incomes and quality of life are declining.

Person appointed to head the economic ministries should have the field knowledge of the problems faced by businesses as well as the plight of the poor. At the same time, he/she should be well-versed with the political system of the country. He/she should know how to get the political approval of their policies. Moreover, the business planners should know that no economic policy would succeed until there was a sense of ownership among all the stakeholders including electorate.

If we look at our current economic ministries the finance is headed by Hafeez Shiekh a technocrat, revenue by Hammad Azhar, a businessmen, commerce by Razak Dawood, a businessmen, energy by Nadeem Babar, a businessmen.

We have heard whispers of malpractices by some of them. They managed the economy through loans and none was able to eradicate red tape or corruption in their ministries. The excesses of FBR are well known. Increasing circular debt speaks volumes about the energy advisor. The stagnant exports are celebrated by the commerce advisor.

We are waiting for miracles. The promise shown by increased revenues cannot be termed as turnaround until the second quarter of this fiscal year exhibits the same progress.