Stocks fall on political, FATF uncertainty

Stocks on Tuesday ended lower mostly on profit-taking in choppy trade as investors remained risk-off owing to increasing political noise, while uncertainty over FATF decision on Pakistan also weighed, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 0.51 percent or 203.14 points to close at 40,006.68 points, while ready market volumes slumped to 290.136 million shares, compared to 377.650 million shares in the previous session.

KSE-30 shares index also hit a low of 0.57 percent or 97.03 points to end at 16,916.57 points level.

A A Soomro, managing director at KASB Securities, said, “The market continued to flirt with negative and positive movements. The magnitude of swings appeared ‘controlled negative’ amid spells of aggressive selling and aggressive buying, which safely suggests the market is still lacking direction”.

"With very strong fundamental numbers, the consolidation phase should end and the next leg of rally ought to be backed by strong earnings rebound.”

Soomro said, however, two major sectors of the index, i.e. banks and oil exploration, lacked triggers.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said “Investors’ confidence is in shambles because of the news that Pakistan is facing some issues and might remain in the FATF’s grey list, while others are saying situation has improved over the last year and majority of the conditions have been fulfilled”.

He said institutional selling, mainly from mutual funds, also clipped gains, while, during most of the session, the index remained in the minus zone.

“Beside FATF, political noise was another discouraging factor that kept investors from taking positions despite attractive levels,” Ahmad added.

Trading activity was recorded in 403 active scrips, of which 145 closed higher, 241 lower, and 17 ended unchanged.

Muhammad Saeed Khalid, head of research at Shajar Capital, said, “The market remained sluggish during the day, marking an intra-day low of 564 points to close at 40,000 points’ psychological level”.

Investors remained uncertain on the announcement of FATF report expected to be presented later in the next week. “Despite higher sales volume and remarkable quarter-on-quarter performance of the auto sector, investors booked capital gains after top economic officials in an NPMC (National Price Monitoring Committee) meeting recommended crackdown on profiteering retailers/producers to curb inflationary pressures,” Saeed Khalid said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks closed bearish amid thin trade on uncertainty over FATF decision on exclusion of Pakistan from grey list this month after Asia-Pacific Group recommended for an enhanced follow-up list on its findings over the country’s meagre progress”.

Investor concerns over surging circular debt in the energy sector and higher government debt numbers led to the bearish close, Mehanti added.

The top gainers were Premier Sugar, up Rs28.48 to close at Rs494.49/share, and Ismail Industries, up Rs25 to finish at Rs404/share, while Nestle Pakistan, down Rs97.75 to close at Rs6,400/share, and Bata Pakistan, down Rs40 to close at Rs1,600/share, were the main losers of the day.

With 43.886 million shares, Hascol Petrol, down Rs0.15 to end at Rs15.48/share, was on the top of the volumes chart, whereas Pakistan Elektron, up Rs0.21 to end at Rs32.98/share, was at the bottom with 7.180 million traded shares.