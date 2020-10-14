KCCI rejects K-Electric’s tariff hike

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has rejected the hike in the power tariff by K-Electric, and termed it an anti-business move, which would adversely impact the already crippled trade and industry, a statement said on Tuesday.

The federal government on Monday notified up to Rs2.89/unit hike in power tariff for K-Electric consumers effective from September 1, 2020.

KCCI President Shariq Vohra said that the businesses were still struggling hard to recover from the disaster caused by the six-month long lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although the lawmakers are assuring that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government were striving to control inflation by making earnest efforts, it is really unfortunate that they have given go ahead to KE for raising its tariff, which would not only intensify the hardships for the business community due to high cost of doing business, but would also terribly affect the poor masses who were already overburden due to inflation, while KE’s tariff hike would further worsen the situation”, he added.

“The government, instead of providing relief to the already burdened citizens of Karachi during the ongoing difficult times, continues to take anti-business and anti-Karachi actions. It is a well-known fact that the economic hub of Pakistan is passing through worst possible crisis and suffering badly due to crumbling infrastructure, electricity load shedding, gas and water shortages etc,” he said.

Vohra said, on the one hand, the government had been pushing the business and industrial community to enhance their productivity and exports, and on the other, they approved electricity tariff hike, which by all means is an anti-business and anti-people move. “The economy and businesses would only flourish when the cost of doing business is brought down by substantially reducing the electricity, gas and water tariffs, while all other exorbitant taxes and duties must also be reduced and the government will have to particularly make all-out efforts to rebuilt Karachi’s dilapidated infrastructure, which has been the top most reason behind the poor industrial performance of all the industries situated in seven industrial zones of Karachi.”