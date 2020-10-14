Crawley sign Burnett for a year

LONDON: Crawley have signed former Southend midfielder Henry Burnett on a one-year deal. Burnett was a regular for Southend’s Under-23s last season before completing the campaign on loan at Tonbridge Angels.

He was released by Southend at the end of the season but has been offered a chance by Crawley after impressing in training. Head Coach John Yems said on the club website: “We are delighted to welcome Henry to the club, he has impressed us over the last few weeks and during the friendly with Watford in pre-season. “I wish him all the best during his time at the club.”