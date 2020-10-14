Mitchelton team out of Giro after four hit by virus

LANCIANO, Italy: Australian cycling team Mitchelton said on Tuesday it was pulling out of the ongoing Giro d’Italia cycling race after four staff members tested positive for

Covid-19.

Two riders from two other teams, including Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk from the Jumbo team, who finished third in the 2019 Tour de France, also tested positive, international cycling federation UCI announced.

Mitchelton said they had been notified of four positive results for “staff members” after tests conducted on Sunday.

Copeland said those who tested positive “remain asymptomatic or with mild symptoms” and they would now undergo a period of quarantine.