Marvellous prospects at Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM: Tis Marvellous can make the most of a return to Listed company in the rescheduled Rous Stakes at Nottingham.

The five-furlong event was due to be run at Ascot at the start of the month, but a few days delay should not prove any bar to success for Clive Cox’s admirable sprinter.

Now a six-year-old, the Harbour Watch gelding has done Cox proud over five seasons, winning a Group Two as a juvenile and being good enough to contest the Commonwealth Cup at three, and while he has fallen down the ranks a bit from there, he remains a sharp operator at the right level.

He turned in some excellent handicap efforts in 2019 and there was no shame in finishing just over three lengths back in fourth behind Battaash at Royal Ascot on his seasonal bow. Tis Marvellous has just found Group Threes a shade beyond him though, most recently when beaten a length at Newbury when he got going just a little too late to reel in the winner.

This Listed heat should be right up his street and all ground seemingly comes alike to him. Vulcan is another runner in excellent heart ahead of the Follow At mansionbet On Twitter Handicap.

The three-year-old has turned a corner in the latter half of the summer, with a couple of near misses followed by two wins on easy ground at Haydock. Successful over a mile in early September, Vulcan then stepped up to an extended 10 furlongs and ran out an impressive seven-length winner.

The manner of that victory has resulted in an 11lb hike in the ratings, but the ease of his win suggests Vulcan could still have a bit up his sleeve. Vulcan is clearly on an upward curve, a comment that also applies to Urban Artist, who tackles Listed competition at Bath.

That race was over an extended two miles and a furlong, but this near two-and-a-half-mile trip looks much more his thing.