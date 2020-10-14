Let women live

The rise in the number of rape cases has created an environment of fear and uncertainty. I am a university student and I feel afraid when I go out of my house. Girls have to face men’s creepy stares when they go out. Men stop their cars when they see us walking alone.

Almost every girl has gone through these horrifying experiences. It becomes extremely difficult for us to forget these stares and uncomfortable moments.

The authorities concerned should take steps to make our street safer. These small steps will help them to finally put an end to rape-related incidents.

Maheen Jamila

Karachi