Slow growth

The performance of the PTI-led federal government during the last two years has been unsatisfactory. While the opposition and the government are busy blaming each other, the poor are bearing the brunt of the government’s dismal performance. PTI members always say that the reason for today’s slow economic growth is the dismal performance of the last government.

It has been two years that we are listening to the same statement. We supported the PTI because the party promised good governance. Prime Minister Imran Khan should take immediate steps to provide some relief to the people of Pakistan.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana