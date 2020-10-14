New force on the block?

This refers to the letter ‘It’s not their job’ (Oct 13) by Abdul Majeed. I agree with the writer. Controlling prices of food items is within the purview of the economic team of the incumbent government. Any task force has got nothing to do with it.

By delegating powers to Tiger Force volunteers, the government is accepting the failure of its economic team. PM Imran Khan should restructure the relevant department to improve its performance in order to give the desired relief to the poor.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

The prime minister has asked his Tiger Force to monitor food prices in the country. I’m afraid it will be a waste of time. From what has happened in Egypt under the IMF programme, it can be assumed that food prices will increase at least another hundred percent before stabilising.

A man will need at least Rs500 a day to spend on food if he wants to survive. How will a family of four survive on Rs20,000 a month? But not to worry, our people have been enduring hunger and starvation for centuries now.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi