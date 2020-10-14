Motorway rape prime suspect sent on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: A Lahore anti-terrorism court on Tuesday sent the prime suspect in the motorway rape case to jail on 14 days’ judicial remand for identity parade, state media reported.

Earlier, Malhi was produced before the court by police, who requested his remand for further investigation. The court ordered Malhi, who was arrested on Monday, to be detained in custody, a spokesperson for the city’s police chief told AFP.

Malhi has at least 10 other cases registered against him with the police. A second suspect, Shafqat Ali, who police said confessed to the crime, remains in custody.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced Rs 5 million reward for the provincial police chief and his team for arresting the prime suspect. He congratulated the Punjab police chief, Inam Ghani, and the investigation team for tracing the suspect.

The gang rape of a mother on the side of Lahore-Sialkot motorway last month sparked nationwide protests. The woman said she was raped in front of her two children after her car ran out of fuel.