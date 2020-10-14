Mechanism evolved to bring down food prices: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday the government had evolved a comprehensive mechanism to bring down prices of essential commodities and ensure their sufficient availability across the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

Briefing the media about the decisions taken at a federal cabinet meeting, he said this issue will be resolved soon. “Sufficient stock of wheat is present in the country to meet requirements of the people, whereas public and private sectors have been allowed to import the commodity and sufficient stock has arrived in the country and more is coming,” he added.

Faraz welcomed the recent decision of the Sindh government to release wheat, saying this step will help control prices of the vital staple food.

Rejecting the impression that Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Roosevelt Hotel in New York had been sold out, the minister said Pakistan had paid the liabilities of the hotel worth 1,28, 000 US dollars and acquired its full ownership. He added the cabinet was informed that PIA had successfully increased its revenue.

Replying to a question, Faraz said Tiger Force comprised volunteers who play their role in times of need and regretted opposition’s criticism on the force.

Responding to another question, he said: “We are busy in our routine activities”. He further said the rejected politicians with no future were trying to hide their corruption, hence they did not want a stable government and economic development in Pakistan.