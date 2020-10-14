Three teachers booked under draconian PSA in held Kashmir

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian authorities have booked three teachers under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Shopian district of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar identified the teachers as Abdul Ahad, Rouf Ahmad and Mohammad Yousuf, adding that about half a dozen other teachers of a school — Siraj ul Uloom — were under surveillance.

He claimed the school was linked to the recently-banned Jamaat-e-Islami. “The conduct of five to six teachers of the school is under surveillance. Basically, the affiliation of the school is with Jamaat-e-Islami. It is under surveillance,” the IGP said.

However, the school chairman, Muhammad Yousuf Mattoo, told the media that the allegations were baseless. He also refuted the allegations against the teachers. “None of the teachers which police claim to have arrested belonged to our school,” Mattoo said. “We are open to answer every question to any media group. They can come and check our teaching and other affairs here. We are registered with the income tax department,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, people staged a protest in Srinagar against rising Indian state terrorism in the disputed territory. Protests took place in the Rawalpora area of Srinagar after Indian troops deployed on the road thrashed two local youths which the protesters said was without any reason. The locals blocked a road in Rawalpora over the incident. “We are protesting against the unjustified thrashing of our boys. We want action against these Indian soldiers who beat up our children mercilessly,” the protesting locals said. The injured youth were shifted to hospital for treatment. The students who were thrashed were class 11th pupils demonstrating for a promotion to the next class as the whole territory remained under military siege and Covid-lockdown throughout the year.

The students were picked up and beaten by police when they were leaving the Press Colony, Srinagar after registering their protest, the students said. They said not only were some of them arrested, but they were also misbehaved with by the police. Students from other places like Baramulla and Sopore also staged protests demanding mass promotion. The students were seen with banners and placards urging the authorities to promote them to class 12th. “We want promotion so that we don’t have to study for the examination only we want it so that we get more time to clear our basics, “ said Rahil.