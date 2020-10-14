NAB to investigate Roosevelt Hotel’s closure

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday directed NAB’s Rawalpindi branch to investigate the closure of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York and identify those responsible for not playing their role in making the hotel profitable.

The move comes after media reports said the iconic hotel, which is owned by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), will close by October 31.

According to a spokesperson, the NAB Rawalpindi Director General has been tasked to investigate the circumstances which led to the closure of the 100-year-old hotel in Manhattan.

The spokesperson added that the DG NAB will probe why the national asset was being shut down and the reasons of inflicting financial losses to the state.

Last week, the Roosevelt Hotel announced that it would close its doors to customers permanently from October 31 due to financial constraints. “Due to the current economic impacts, after almost 100 years of welcoming guests to ‘The Grand Dame of New York’ the Roosevelt Hotel is regretfully closing its doors permanently as of October 31, 2020,” the notice on the hotel’s website said.

“We have been honoured to serve alongside our wonderful staff and to be a part of our many guests’ and clients’ lives and celebrations, who have graced us over these past nine decades,” it said.

Geo News reported that the statement was later removed from the website but the hotel’s front desk was not accepting reservations post-October 31. When contacted, the staff said that the hotel is being closed but refused to share further details in this regard.

On Monday, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan termed the reports regarding the sale of the hotel “speculative” and “misleading” and said the government has no plans to sell the hotel.