Shahbaz Sharif’s remand extended in assets case till 20th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday extended the physical remand of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif for another seven days in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Shahbaz on the expiry of his physical remand term. Jail authorities produced Hamza Shahbaz, whereas Qasim Qayyum, Fazl Dad and others also appeared during the proceedings.

At the start of proceedings, Shahbaz said he was suffering from a back ache and used a special chair due to it. He said he brought the special chair from home, but NAB authorities confiscated it. He requested the court to issue necessary directives to the authorities as per the law.

However, the NAB prosecution denied the allegations, adding that all facilities were being given to Shahbaz in custody. The prosecutor said Shahbaz had been provided a “medical bed” and the availability of a doctor.

At this, the court asked Shahbaz to submit an application in writing, while observing that the court would pass a detailed order.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz moved an application on behalf of Nusrat Shahbaz, wife of Shahbaz, for permanent exemption from personal appearance. The counsel told the court Nusrat was ill and could not appear before the court. Pervaiz said medical reports by doctors in London were also attached with the application.

However, the court questioned whether the trial could proceed in the absence of an accused, adding that the applicant must appear in person at least once. The court also sought reply from the NAB on Nusrat’s application.

The NAB prosecution requested the court for extending Shahbaz’s physical remand for another 15 days, claiming that he was not cooperating in the investigation. The prosecution said the PML-N president had failed to inform the bureau about the sources of money transferred to London from his account for properties in London.

However, the defence counsel opposed the NAB request, saying that all records had been given to the bureau and remand was being sought on old grounds.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, extended the physical remand of Shahbaz Sharif for another seven days and directed the NAB for completing the investigation.

The court directed the NAB to produce Shahbaz on the expiry of the remand term on October 20. The court also gave a copy of the reference to Shahbaz Sharif while extending the judicial remand of Hamza Shahbaz till October 27.

A number of the PML-N leaders and workers were present inside and outside the court premises while elaborate security arrangements were made on the occasion. A heavy contingent of police had been deployed around the court premises.

The NAB had filed a reference against Shahbaz Sharif and family before the accountability court in the money laundering case comprising 55 volumes. The case accuses the whole family of committing money laundering of Rs7 billion.