Govt not fulfilling its duty over electricity situation: SC

ISLAMABAD: Hearing a suo moto case regarding excessive and unannounced load-shedding in Sindh, the Supreme Court remarked on Tuesday that neither the federal government nor the provincial government was doing anything and that the federation was not fulfilling its responsibility.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and including Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan directed the federal government for submitting a presentation regarding electricity supply and load-shedding in two weeks.

The chief justice said the court had reviewed all the reports and there was nothing in them as electricity issue in Karachi still persisted. Justice Arab said Karachi had expanded so much but power generation was not increased.

He said K-Electric was not giving any benefit to the citizens. He said there was a serious lack of capacity in government institutions, adding institutions like National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) were providing zero service for billions of rupees. “K-Electric has hijacked people and become a master,” Justice Ahmed said, adding: “The price of electricity has again been increased today.” The counsel for K-Electric said the government had increased the price of electricity across the country. “Who controls K-Electric and how many shareholders are there,” the chief justice asked, adding if detected, K-Electric would be controlled from Bombay. He said newspapers had reported that people named Sharma Verma were shareholders. The court directed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to submit the report within four weeks and adjourned the hearing.