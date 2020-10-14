‘Risk mitigation’ vital to prevent second corona wave: Asad

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Planning minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday “risk mitigation” was important to prevent a possible coronavirus second wave and once again reiterated the need for wearing masks and following government guidelines.

Umar made the remarks while chairing a meeting of the NCOC. Provincial chief secretaries of provinces participated through video link, a statement said.

The minister said: “There is a need to ensure safety measures including wearing of face masks and following health guidelines.” The forum was told that 3,497 smart lockdowns have been imposed in 103 districts across Pakistan. It was also told that 52 per cent of Covid tests are being done proactively under the trace, test and quarantine (TTQ) strategy.

The meeting came as Pakistan recorded 531 new infections — nearly a fifth of them from Islamabad alone — in the 24 hours leading to Tuesday, taking active cases to 8,651. An NCOC official said 97 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from the federal capital in the same period. Eight people died.

Umar said: “Actions have consequences and so far we as a nation and all stakeholders have taken the right steps which helped us in saving precious lives and contain disease spread.” He said: “The people’s proactive response has been the key in Covid success so far. The people of Pakistan have shown great maturity and responsibility to not only protect themselves but following guidelines to ensure others’ safety and wellbeing.”

The chief secretary Sindh told the forum that education institutions and marriage halls were being monitored and administrative measures would be ensured in line with NCOC’s health guidelines.

The chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told the forum that measures were taken against certain restaurants and marriage halls for violations of Covid protocols, while Chief Secretary Balochistan said there was an improvement in Covid cases in Balochistan after following the TTQ strategy.

Meanwhile, at the directives of the Ministry of National Health Services, Islamabad authorities had started smart lockdowns in various streets of the capital. They also started taking action on violations of SOPs while visiting marriage halls, markets and fuel stations. Schools, shops and restaurants were also sealed over violations.