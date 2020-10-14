Turner lauds Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Christian Turner on Tuesday commended Pakistan’s conciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan during a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The UK High Commissioner called on Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told Turner that Pakistan was desirous to further promote trade partnership with the UK. Qureshi said Pakistan and Britain enjoyed deep and longstanding bilateral relations.

Speaking about the Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the foreign minister urged the international community to play its role for the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The British High Commissioner commended Pakistan’s conciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan. He was also appreciative of Pakistan’s strategy against Covid-19. The two sides also held discussion for the promotion of cooperation in the areas of climate change, education and tourism.