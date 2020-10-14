New uplift projects to be launched in south Punjab: governor Sarwar

MULTAN: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said new uplift projects will be launched in south Punjab districts.

The governor stated this in a meeting with Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi.

After the meeting, Roomi told reporters that the governor said that basic facilities will be provided to the masses of south Punjab.

Roomi said the governor said he would soon launch the Qarz-e-Hasna scheme in collaboration with philanthropists for Dera Ghazi Khan for jobless youth to reduce the rate of unemployment in the district.

He said the governor was considering proposals for the establishment of new educational institutions in the region.

Khawaja apprised governor about work on education and health schemes.

DPO ordered to recover woman: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench Tuesday ordered the Muzaffargarh District Police Officer (DPO) to produce a woman before the court on November 3.

Expressing displeasure over police failure in recovering the woman, the court ordered production of the woman on next hearing by the DPO.

The court asked Assistant Advocate General to convey the court orders to the DPO.

Earlier, petitioner Muhammad Akram filed a petition, stating that his wife Saira had left his house over a domestic issue and went to her parents, who have taken her to Shah Faisal Colony, Karachi, but the police are reluctant to recover her.

The police submitted to the court that petitioner’s wife has not been kidnapped but rather she has filed a case in civil court to get divorce from him. The court rejected the police statement and ordered the DPO to produce her on November 3.