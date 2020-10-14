Locals deprived of cash, valuables

KASUR: Several people were deprived of cash and other valuables on Tuesday. Some 12 bandits entered the house of Nisar near Olakh Bonga village near Phoolnagar and took away Rs 100,000, gold jewellery and other valuables.

The bandits then entered the house of Nadir and took away Rs 70,000 gold jewellery and other valuables. After this the robbers entered the house of Zeeshan and stole cash and valuables.

Three robbers snatched Rs 50,000 from Sabir in the area of Kotli Rai Abu Bakar.

Dacoits snatched Rs 7,000 from a man near Sarsar village on the outskirts of Allahabad.

Four gunmen snatched Rs 6,000 from Zulfiqar near Ada Dhang Shah, Khudian. Two robbers snatched Rs 25,000 and a mobile phone from Abdul Ghaffar near Dhatta Road, Allahabad.

Two bandits snatched a mobile phone from Mohammad Ahmed near Century Paper Mill Saddar PhoolNagar.

Shahid and his family members were deprived of cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 150,000 near Hebron City, Pattoki.

Salma Shaheen, a teacher, was returning from school in a rickshaw when a man and a woman snatched Rs 7,000, a mobile phone and gold jewellery from her near Faisal Colony, Pattoki.

THREE INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT: Three people sustained injuries in a traffic accident near Wapda office, Kunganpur, on Tuesday.

Awais, Amir and Shahzeb were riding a motorbike when they were hit by a speeding vehicle. As a result, they all suffered injuries.

ANTI-DENGUE EFFORTS UNDERWAY: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manzar Javed Ali Tuesday said the district administration is taking all-out measures to combat dengue larvae.

Presiding over a meeting, the DC stressed the need of spreading awareness among public about safety measures to combat dengue larvae. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shabir Hussain Cheema, Assistant Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers Health, Education also attended the meeting. The DC said in the light of special instructions of the Punjab government, anti-dengue steps are in full swing in the district.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shabir Hussain Cheema visited the fruit and vegetables market and reviewed the prices and quality of the commodities.

Market committee vice chairman Qaiser Ayub Sheikh, secretary Irfan Ali and staff of the market committee were also present on the occasion.

WOMAN RAPED: A married woman was raped near Gadpur village, Chunian.

Accused Asghar entered the house of Iftikhar and raped his wife. Chunian police registered a case.

WOMAN ABDUCTED: A married woman was abducted in Allahabad.

Nadeem's wife Zobia Bibi went to bazaar from where she was abducted by unidentified kidnappers.