Brown bears kill 11 goats in Balakot

MANSEHRA: The brown bears attacked and killed 11 goats in the Palandrian area of Balakot, officials said on Tuesday.

A number of brown bears entered the village from the nearby mountains at night and attacked and killed 11 goats,” a local, Sarfaraz Siyal, told reporters in Balakot. He said that the incidents of bear attacks were increasing gradually in Palandrian, Barak and adjoining villages. “Around 100 goats were killed and a local herdsman was injured in attack by the brown bears in our villages during the last couple of weeks,” said Siyal. Ghulam Nabi Siyal, who had sustained injuries during a recent attack on his herd by bears, said that the Wildlife Department should take notice of the situation. He said that the brown bears used to destroy the standing crops in the villages but the wild creature had started attacking goats after harvest of the crops. “The bears will start attacking human beings in the area if the Wildlife Department doesn’t launch a crackdown,” said Siyal added.