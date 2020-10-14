PML-N workers urged to attend PDM meeting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: The PML-N local leadership urged the party workers to attend the PDM public meeting at Gujranwala on October 16. The PML-N leaders are making brisk arrangements in this regard. Former minister Saira Afzal Tarar, ex-MNA Chaudhry Afzal Hussain Tarar, sitting MPA Dr Muzaffar Ali Sheikh urged PML-N workers and activists to ensure their participation in the PDM public meeting. They said the party workers love their leader Nawaz Sharif and are ready to face difficulties for him.