PSC starts appointments process after over six months break

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has initiated the process of appointments in the government departments after a lapse of more than six months due to lockdown during Covid-19. A spokesman said due to Covid-19, the Public Service Commission had to take precautionary measures of lockdown and social distancing and thus for the safety of hundreds and thousands of candidates, the commission had to make a deadlock in the process of selection which affected the schedule for appointments. The commission has issued a schedule for written examination as well as interviews for selecting candidates for vacant posts in the next four months. The candidates will be selected among 170,000 candidates. The schedule has been announced for March 2021. The written test and interviews of 1, 70 000 candidates will be held for the vacant posts in the next four months, said an official handout.