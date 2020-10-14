Youth injures wife, uncle

HAFIZABAD: A youth shot at and injured his wife and her uncle near Gala Qazianwala, Hafizabad on Tuesday. Sonia Bibi had contracted love marriage with Rana Imran, 22, one year ago, but later they developed differences and she submitted a claim in the court to get divorce. On the day of incident, Sonia and her uncle Zafar Ali, 65, were returning from the court when Imran opened fire at them, leaving them injured critically.