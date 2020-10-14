COVID-19: Education Dept of Hazara University sealed

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Tuesday sealed the Education Department of the Hazara University following students tested positive for the coronavirus.

The joint team of the district administration and Health Department led by Assistant Commissioner Baffa-Pakhal, Rabia Abbasi, sealed the block No-2 following students of the Education Department were tested positive for Covid-19. The male and female students and faculty members of the Education Department were asked to remain in quarantine at their houses. The borders were quarantined at their respective hostels’ rooms and policemen were deployed there to restrict entry of students, factuality members and visitors there.

The district administration had already sealed the Government Degree College Oghi after its faculty and other staff members were tested positive for Covid-19 and examination centre was relocated to a nearby school. The college in Oghi would be reopened to regular education sessions within a couple of days, an official in Oghi said.