Literary activities restart at ICP after 6 months

PESHAWAR: After a break of six months, the literary organization Pohantoon Adabi Stori restarted its weekly literary activities at Khyber Union Hall at the historic Islamia College Peshawar here on Tuesday.

Noted folk singer and poet, Karan Khan chaired the event while Prof Abaseen Yousafzai supervised the literary session. Around 50 young poets, writers and research scholars hailing from different departments participated in the event. Opening the session, Prof Abaseen Yousafzai said that the main objective of the weekly event was to warm up the young literati, critics and research fellows and redirect their attention towards such fruitful gatherings. “Pohantoon Adabi Stori will continue holding its weekly sessions where young poets and writers will present their literary pieces for critical evaluation and discussions, which obviously help them improve their talent and will also aid in rejuvenating their spirit for art and literature, Prof Abaseen patron-in-chief of PAS said.

It was pertinent to mention that the long break did not cause a decrease in the number of our participants rather, new entrants showed up at our first session after a long summer vacation, Yousafzai added. Karan Khan, the popular singer and poet while speaking on the occasion said that the University Campus without literary activities remained like a barren land without any life and thrill.

A heated debate was followed in which the participants brought under discussion the literary piece of Usman Shakoor which was billed as an excellent attempt.

They said that Shakoor was a young bard but had crafted beautiful images and might niche a distinct place for himself in the literary circles in future. Later, a mushaira was also conducted in which the poets read out their poetic pieces.

Tariq Pakhtunyar, Humayun Ghazal and Janoon Shinwari were among the noted bards who received thunderous applause for their well-crafted couplets.