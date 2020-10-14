close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
Crackdown launched on profiteers

Peshawar

MULTAN: The district administration launched a crackdown on blackmarketers, profiteers and those involved in creating artificial inflation. DC Amir Khatak ordered action against shopkeepers of milk, meat, chicken and vegetable over flouting government fixed rates. The authorities arrested eleven price regulations violators and profiteers were also imposed Rs 212,000 fine. Special Price Magistrate Naeem Changezi checked price lists in the locality of Makhdoom Rashid and arrested ten profiteers and imposed Rs 30,000 fine on them.

