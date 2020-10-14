UET, P&D Dept join hands for info-sharing

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Planning and Development Department (P&D) and University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly work in the fields of IT, information-sharing, monitoring and compliance level of different departments within the policy framework.

A press release said the MoU is meant for integration and standardization of management information systems for effective public investment management. The UET will support the projects, programmes to be proposed by the P&D Department. Secretary Planning & Development Humayun Khan and UET Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Ali signed the MoU. Besides Director-General of PCNA (Governance & Policy Project) Syed Zahir Ali Shah, the ceremony was also attended by the Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Adil, Coordinator for GPP Naseer Ahmad and Governance Specialist Ashraf Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Humayun Khan said the P&D Department under the vision of the provincial government intended to introduce standardization of management information systems. It was meant for effective public investment management to utilise the public money in a more transparent, efficient and intelligent manner with utmost target of people’s prosperity and improvements in lives. Dr Qaisar Ali hoped the linkage between UET and P&D Department would build knowledge and shape new thoughts and findings.

He added that close cooperation between the university and public sector departments for the transfer of knowledge is important because the world is being changed every day and every second in the field of science and technology.