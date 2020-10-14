Demand made to release Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: The media workers renewed the demand for the release of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his arrest on Tuesday.

The protesters converged on the lawn outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to resent the detention. They were carrying banners and placards, which were inscribed with slogans and sought the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Farmanullah Jan, Nisar Mahmood, Ansar Abbas, Gohar Ali, Yousaf Ali, Gulzar Khan, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others spoke on the occasion. They flayed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for victimizing the Jang Media Group and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and thus sending a warning to other independent media houses. The speakers lamented that the Jang Group chief had been interned for the last 216 days in an over three-decades-old case.

The speakers criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for victimizing opposition political parties and the independent media. They asked why the NAB was not taking action against the ruling party members over the massive corruption scandals they were allegedly linked with such as wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project. They requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.