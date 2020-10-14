Out of turn promotions: KP police to demote hundreds of cops

PESHAWAR: Hundreds of officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who were given out of turn promotion as special case in the recent past are likely to lose seniority and will be placed junior to their subordinates once the verdict of the apex court is implemented in letter and spirit, a source told The News.

Those likely to be reverted included those currently posted as superintendent of police (SPs), DSPs, inspectors and other ranks, the source said. Some of them have also served as district police officers and heads of other wings. There are many policemen who were recruited as constables and are now posted SPs and DSPs after getting out of turn promotions. “The regions, wings and districts are preparing lists of their officers who were given out of turn promotion during different times. The lists will be sent to the Central Police Office for further action,” a source said. The KP Police authorities in its policy board meeting last week decided to implement the verdict of the apex court regarding out of turn promotions.

The authorities have directed the regional police officers, capital city police officers and heads of various wings to send lists of the officers who were given out of turn promotion in recent years. During a recent hearing in the Peshawar High Court, lawyer of few police officers argued that the Supreme Court had declared all out-of-turn promotions in the Police Department void in 2017. He added the relevant quarters were directed to determine the seniority of police officers, who were given out of turn promotions, along with their batch-mates.

The source said there were many officers who got out of turn promotion for exhibiting bravery or for doing well in their respective trainings. He, however, added that this was also misused by many bosses to give undue promotion to the blue-eyed subordinates. “A former inspector general of police had banned the special cases many years back to stop its misuse. However, those who already got promotions were not reverted,” a source said. In Sindh, 879 police officers getting out of turn promotion were reverted in one phase many years back.

On a number of occasions, the cops recruited through the Public Service Commission had challenged the seniority of many officers who they claimed were junior to them but were placed seniors through such promotions.

Some of these cops also moved the court to get justice. An official said that the KP Police will implement the verdict of the apex court and it was decided during a meeting of the Police Policy Board, the highest forum of the force on October 7. He added the decision would affect hundreds of officers and benefit thousands of others who were deprived of seniority in past years. Meanwhile, 20 inspectors, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors of the capital city police were transferred to Mardan and as many of the cops arrived at the provincial capital from the adjacent region. The KP Police authorities had ordered the transfer of the upper subordinates posted in one region for over three years to the region of their choice.

An official said that 20 inspectors, SIs and ASIs from Peshawar who had served here for over three years were transferred to Mardan region on Tuesday. Similarly, the official added that 20 other officers were posted in Peshawar after they were transferred from Mardan. More officers are likely to be transferred to other regions soon.