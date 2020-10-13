Opposition blasts govt for not allowing public meeting

LAHORE: Opposition parties in the Punjab Assembly have protested against the PTI government for not allowing them to exercise their constitutional right to hold public rallies against “corruption, malpractices and bad governance of the rulers.”

Speaking on the general debate on price-hike and lawlessness, PML-N’s Samiullah Khan quizzed the PTI government for obstructing the PDM rally scheduled for Oct 16 in Gujranwala. He said during the PML-N regime, the PTI as opposition party had held at least two public meetings in every district without hindrance from the then government. He urged Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Khan Mazari to ask Law Minister Raja Basharat to give a clear policy on the matter, expressing fears that instead of allowing opposition to hold a peaceful rally, the government was making lists of opposition workers for arrests in the next couple of days.

He said Nawaz Sharif had been prime minister thrice but he was booked in a sedition case on flimsy charges. He lamented that dubbing the opposition politicians as traitors had been an old practice, adding that even the most popular leaders who had declared Qadiyanis as non-Muslims through a constitutional amendment and who had made the country nuclear power were declared traitors. He lamented that nations indulged in such practices would never make progress and become strong countries.

The treasury benches made hullabaloo during his speech and also raised slogans of ‘traitors’, and ‘thieves’. Samiullah Khan said Nawaz Sharif had given a narrative to the nation which was much needed under the circumstances to pull the country out of the internal and external crises. He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had spoken dangerously against the state security institution which was aired by all TV channels and he could produce video clips of those speeches.

He cited Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s TV interview in which he had said that Gen Shuja Pasha forced a large number of PML-Q leaders to join the PTI and asked if Gen Kayani and Gen Pasha were not part of country’s security institution? He said the conduct and results of 2018 elections were ample proof of an open interference of institutions in the electoral process and maneuvering of the results. He also cited the interview of Interior Minister Brig Ijaz Shah in which he had said that if certain politicians had not joined Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif’s party would have been in power. Samiullah asked if such statements were not ample to prove that who was pushing the institutions into politics.

He said Nawaz Sharif had guided the country towards progress and development. He said Nawaz Sharif was punished not for corruption but for possessing work permit. Law minister Raja Basharat, replying to the opposition members, said public meetings were allowed if the organizers and participants remained within the boundaries of law.

He warned that no slogans of Boots and Guns should be raised in the opposition rallies as it was against the law. Similarly, he said, criticism of state institutions would not be allowed. He said the government would not allow anyone sitting outside the country to propagate against the institutions. He said the government would take decisions regarding political matters.