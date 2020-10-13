PM chairs meetings on energy, food items’ smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired separate meetings on energy and checking smuggling of food items.

Federal ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Zubaida Jalal, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Asad Umar and Umar Ayub Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, Special Assistant to the PM Nadeem Babar and others attended the energy meeting.

The meeting on smuggling of food items was attended by federal ministers Khusro Bakhtiar, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, advisors Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to the PM Dr Waqar Masood and other senior officers. Provincial chief secretaries also attended the meeting through video link.